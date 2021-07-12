Venterra Realty Releases 12th Annual Venterra Experience Book

The Venterra Experience 2020: Not Just Surviving, But Thriving Provides An Inside-The-Company Glimpse During the Pandemic

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venterra Realty has released its annual publication, ‘The Venterra Experience 2020: Not Just Surviving, But Thriving’ to showcase the company’s achievements, innovations, challenges, and highlights of 2020.

The 12th annual edition illustrates unique company experiences through the eyes of both employees and residents, with new sections added to share the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic including:

- Working Through COVID: a section discussing how our teams faced various changes like implementing safety protocols beyond CDC recommendations, shifting to remote work from home, limited on-site staffing and adjustments to customer interactions.

- Appreciating the Small Things in 2020: a section sharing how the pandemic provided our residents with the opportunity to display gratitude for things that may have been overlooked before. From picking up new hobbies, to stepping up to help their children as they quickly transitioned to remote learning, residents shared stories of how the pandemic provided time to slow down and appreciate the small things in life.

- Health Care Heroes: a section that expresses gratitude for the 5,000+ Venterra resident doctors, nurses, EMTs, and pharmacists that made exceptional sacrifices to keep our communities cared for and safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic (and beyond).

Additionally, the Venterra Experience Book shares the changes 2020 brought to the multifamily industry overall. One specific area was the change in online search trends. Through the pandemic, many people found their current home or apartment no longer meeting their needs and were looking for more accommodating options. This began a shift in more specific key term searches such as a home office, a big kitchen, a desk where kids can do online learning, and walking trails. Searches for properties that offer Virtual Tours and Self-Guided Tours increased over 600% in 2020. The section “Search Up” discusses how Venterra embraced these trends and rapidly transitioned to a full suite of online tools that enabled potential renters to be more thorough and selective with their apartment searches which, in turn, facilitated quicker and safer decisions.

“Each year I look forward to the release of The Venterra Experience, a publication written by the people of Venterra about living and working at Venterra Realty,” said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra. “This year’s edition is especially significant as 2020 was a year like no other and brought challenges that we have never faced before as a company. As always, it was our people who carried us through the unprecedented time with caring, resolve and laughter.”

“2020 will be a year remembered for significant change,” added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. “Given the backdrop of adversity, I am so proud of the way the Venterra Realty team showed resilience and creativity to make it work, despite the curves we were thrown. Throughout this year’s Venterra Experience book, it is evident that our culture and values guided us as we navigated uncertainty and we can be confident they will continue to guide us as we take on the exciting opportunities of 2021 and beyond.”

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties across 11 major US cities. The company is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra “home.” Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Venterra Experience Book:

Click here to view the 2020 edition of the Venterra Experience Book

