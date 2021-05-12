VENTERRA REALTY PARTNERS WITH ENGRAIN TO ENHANCE RENTER EXPERIENCE

Venterra to launch Engrain interactive mapping tools to provide industry-leading property tours

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venterra Realty has partnered with Engrain, a leader in property touring and map visualization technologies, to implement its innovative data visualization software platform, SightMap®. While SightMap fosters a more personalized experience for in-person tours, it will further enhance Venterra’s efforts to provide Self-Guided Tours in its communities.

The SightMap software provides a lightweight map format that displays unit-level data in a highly responsive and integrated way. SightMap can be embedded on virtually any website or application, making it easily accessible for Venterra prospective renters. Through the interactive map, a customer will be able to view exactly where available apartments are located within the building, including on what floor, and within the community, relative to amenities, parking, and views. Further, leveraging Engrain's integration with SmartRent's platform transforms an already interactive map into a wayfinding tool for prospective renters who opt for a Self-Guided Tour.

“When introducing the idea of self-guided tours in 2020, one of our main concerns was the ability for visitors to easily navigate our properties once on-site,” said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. “Through our partnership with Engrain, we look forward to integrating interactive maps throughout our portfolio to enhance today’s advanced property touring experience,” said Venterra Chairman Andrew Stewart.

“Maps tell a story and give context. It has been refreshing to partner with Venterra who is ahead of the curve in implementing property maps to increase engagement and visualize their data, “ said Brent Steiner, Engrain’s CEO. “We expect their ROI to increase exponentially the more places they leverage their maps, using them not only for touring, but asset management, business intelligence and amenity-based pricing.”

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties across 11 major US cities. They are committed to improving the lives of their residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra “home.” Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Engrain:

Engrain’s mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain’s advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any real-estate technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, go to engrain.com.

