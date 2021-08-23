Mamaroneck-based Jill Krutick Fine Art to Open Inaugural Critical Watercolor Exhibition, “Fluid Media” on September 10th
In Partnership with SHIM Art Network and Karen Fitzgerald ArtMAMARONECK, NY, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art is delighted to be partnering with the SHIM Art Network and Karen Fitzgerald of @kbfitzgeraldart in hosting the inaugural exhibition of the Critical Watercolor group, “Fluid Media.” The Critical Watercolor Group is a network of professional contemporary visual artists who use all forms of water-based media. The group is part of the SHIM Art Network, a collective of artist-facilitated groups who present their work on Artsy.net, as well as in a variety of exhibitions. Co-facilitators of the Critical Watercolor group are Karen Fitzgerald and Peter Hopkins. Jill Krutick is a crucial supporting member. The opening reception for the exhibition will be September 10, 2021 from 5–7 P.M. and the exhibition will be on view at Jill Krutick Fine Art, located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave. Mamaroneck, NY 10543 until October 5th. An online exhibition of the work is available on Artsy.net.
Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “When artists join a network, the benefits of promoting work and collaborating to produce showcases of work has exponential results. Connection and collaboration are the way of the future in our industry.”
Fine artist Karen Fitzgerald added, “Fluidity is a potent contemporary theme in the way it implies change. As a physical medium, fluid paint can produce some of the most gorgeous effects. This includes watercolor, alcohol inks, gouache, fluid acrylic paint, ink, etc.”
Gallerist and artist, Jill Krutick added, “Hosting the inaugural exhibition for the Critical Watercolor group is an honor. The artwork of this accomplished group of artists presents an opportunity to see inside the dynamic vocabulary of the visual language.”
Please contact Jill Krutick at (914) 522-0420 or at jillkrutick1@gmail.com if you have any questions about the exhibition.
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Mamaroneck, NY. Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as Jill Krutick's gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space now also features highly curated group artist exhibitions. Jill Krutick is also a member of the Critical Watercolor group. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineart on Instagram.
About SHIM Art Network and Peter Hopkins
Peter Hopkins is a co-facilitator of the Critical Watercolor group and co-founded the SHIM Art Network in 2015, the world’s first integrated artist network. SHIM Art Network is an arts exhibition service company that fills the gaps in the art world, providing essential digital and analog infrastructure and resources to artists, curators, galleries, universities, and other organizations through our Exhibitor Groups. Via membership in a SHIM Exhibitor Group, artists can access durable and sustainable online visibility via SHIM’s platform on Artsy.net and invitations from their Exhibitor Group to show their work in analog exhibitions hosted by SHIM in partnership with galleries, pop-up spaces, and art fairs around the world. For more information, visit shhhim.com or @shimartnetwork on Instagram.
About Karen Fitzgerald
Karen Fitzgerald is a co-facilitator of the Critical Watercolor group. She has been dedicated to fluid media painting all her life. As a young artist, watercolor taught her the deepest things about painting. While her work with watercolor changed over the years, the practice of working with fluid media has underscored her work all her life. Karen Fitzgerald created and facilitated the Spliced Connector group at Shim Art Network in 2020 –- reinforcing her enthusiasm for networked groups of professional artists working together to promote their work. For more information, visit fitzgeraldart.com or @kbfitzgeraldart on Instagram.
