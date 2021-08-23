7 sands partners adapting to pandemic times

7 Sands Partners

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of our life as we know it, and marketing is not an exception. Businesses are now forced to adopt and adapt to new marketing methods to survive. While some companies have been doing digital marketing for years, others are unsure how to use it successfully. Regardless of which group you find yourself in, every business could use some insight on how to survive during these trying times.

As we all know Digital Marketing has been around for a while and has gained popularity for its numerous unique benefits. However, until recently, many businesses have relied on traditional marketing channels.

For context, there is almost certainly a family business in every town that relies on naturally occurring word of mouth referrals to attract customers. This is the most basic form of traditional marketing in practice. On the other end of the spectrum, there are B2B companies that tend to exclusively promote their products and services at exhibitions and tradeshows that are attended by other businesses operating within the same industry. Between these two extremes of traditional marketing is another category. These are many small and medium businesses that rely on billboards and print advertising to attract customers. In most cases, they are spending significant amounts of money on these marketing channels.

Even more people around the world are sheltering in place to avoid coming into contact with or spreading the virus. Some countries even have strict guidelines requiring citizens only to leave their homes when it is necessary. As you would expect, most people have turned to browsing the web to entertain themselves, and the web usage statistics reflect this new reality. Ever since the novel coronavirus started spreading mobile data usage spiked, and so did traffic to popular websites.

With the COVID19 pandemic Social media channels have become the best means for people to stay in touch with loved ones and connect with people outside their homes. Almost all social media platforms have reported a significant increase in user activity over the last few months. Some businesses were quick to notice the opportunity to provide digital users with meaningful engagement during the crisis.

Now Digital marketing experts have reported a significant increase in the number of companies wishing to launch new e-commerce channels, create or update websites, create targeted social media campaigns for those working from home, and focus on using SEO and influencers to reach new audiences.¨

The reality we are all faced with is that the coronavirus is not going anywhere any time soon. With the timeline for herd immunity, a cure, or a vaccine still far away, experts project that normal life will not resume until at least 2021. In these circumstances, businesses that had exclusively relied upon traditional marketing need to come to terms with the new reality and embrace digital marketing before it is too late. The companies that make the best use of digital marketing will have the greatest chance to survive this pandemic and any other that might come in the future.

Luckily there are companies which provide these services to companies to adapt to these times one of them is 7 Sands Partners which is led by Aaron Nagel a young entrepreneur that has the skills and experience to get your company running the best way possible in these times of crisis. Aaron Nagel is also very passionate about his business that he is running as he states the future is in marketing.

7 Sands Partners is one of the fastest growing companies that are dedicated to this business in the middle east.7 Sands Partners is a Dubai-based company and is considered to be the fastest growing Marketing Company in the Middle East, specialized in digital marketing, Content Photography, Videography and Promotional Videos . They offer bright and efficient videos that are enhancing businesses brand visibility locally and internationally to a wider audience.

