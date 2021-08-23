Capital Numbers Introduces an Automated Skill Assessment Platform to Make Hiring Effortless
Pre-employment skill assessment will no longer be hectic. Capital Numbers brings a new-age ATS platform, Skillsz, to make assessment easy and transparent.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, a leading software development company known for its AI-driven task monitoring, launched a new product, Skillsz - a pre-employment skill assessment tool (https://skillsz.com) - on 23rd Aug 2021 to make hiring easy and effective for recruiters and HR managers, and Talent Acquisition experts.
In the pandemic-induced situation, when most companies conduct interviews online, ATS platforms are more than a boon for them. And Skillsz, with its exclusive features, is an on-demand SaaS-based ATS platform that brings automation and efficiency in this process.
Developed by the top 1% of developers and powered by cutting-edge technology, Skillsz eliminates the extra burden associated with hiring and ensures quicker hiring, better decision making, and improved productivity.
While it is immensely time-consuming and challenging to manually filter and shortlist the best talents from the sea of applicants, Skillsz reduces the time, energy, and money needed. "Online assessment tests can reduce around 50% of unqualified applicants on the spot and slash down the unnecessary cost incurred in conducting and monitoring tests", says Mr. Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Skillsz.
With Capital Numbers' new product Skillsz, companies can assess candidates based on their talents and make recruitment transparent and bias-free. One can create a job according to the company's needs, tailor the tests, and shortlist and hire candidates based on the detailed PDF reports.
Some excellent features of Skillsz include honest billing, job cloning, holistic assessments, ready-to-use library, custom branding, anonymous domain, anti-fraud tracking, test demo, data security, client support, etc.
Skillsz has already exceeded the expectations of businesses and looks to expand its offerings shortly. To get skill assessment services, register and start a 14-day FREE TRIAL - https://skillsz.com/register today!
Jyoti Prakash Nayak
Skillsz
33 6799 2222
info@skillsz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn