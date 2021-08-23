New Haven Barracks/ Located Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Neil Carey

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME:8-22-21/1540 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Middlebrook Rd. Waltham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8-22-21 at approximately 1540 hours Vermont State Police received a report

that 70 year old Robert Companion had wandered off from his residence earlier in

the day and had not yet returned. After an extensive search, Companion was

located safe at a relative's home. The Vermont State Police were assisted by

Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Police Department, Vermont Fish and Game,

Vermont K9 Search and Rescue and New England K9 Search and Rescue.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT:V/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Neil Carey

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT 05472

Office: 802-388-4919