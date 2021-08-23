New Haven Barracks/ Located Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B502033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Neil Carey
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME:8-22-21/1540 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Middlebrook Rd. Waltham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8-22-21 at approximately 1540 hours Vermont State Police received a report
that 70 year old Robert Companion had wandered off from his residence earlier in
the day and had not yet returned. After an extensive search, Companion was
located safe at a relative's home. The Vermont State Police were assisted by
Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Police Department, Vermont Fish and Game,
Vermont K9 Search and Rescue and New England K9 Search and Rescue.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT:V/A
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT:N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Neil Carey
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT 05472
Office: 802-388-4919