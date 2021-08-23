Submit Release
News Search

There were 57 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,239 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Located Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B502033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Neil Carey                            

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:8-22-21/1540 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Middlebrook Rd. Waltham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8-22-21 at approximately 1540 hours Vermont State Police received a report

that 70 year old Robert Companion had wandered off from his residence earlier in

the day and had not yet returned. After an extensive search, Companion was

located safe at a relative's home. The Vermont State Police were assisted by

Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Police Department, Vermont Fish and Game,

Vermont K9 Search and Rescue and New England K9 Search and Rescue. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT:V/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Neil Carey

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT 05472

Office: 802-388-4919

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Located Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.