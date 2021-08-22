Arrests Made in Carjacking Offenses: In the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made and an additional suspect is sought in Carjacking offenses that occurred on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the Fifth District.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses

At approximately 6:18 pm, the victim was getting on their moped in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim, brandished a gun and demanded their keys. The suspects fled without taking the moped. CCN: 21-117-883

On Friday, August 20, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male and a 14 year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking in the above case.

At approximately 3:35 pm the victim was parking their moped in the 1200 block of 4th Street NE when they were approached by the suspects. One of the suspects brandished a weapon and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied. The suspects were unsuccessful in taking the moped. CCN: 21-117-815

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the same 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, mentioned above, was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) in reference to this offense.

Unarmed Carjacking

At approximately 6:19 pm, the victim was on their moped in the 700 block of K Street Northeast. One suspect approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. Another suspect fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

CCN: 21-117-872

On Friday, August 20, 2021, the same 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, mentioned above, was charged with Unarmed Carjacking (Gun) in reference to this offense.

The above offenses remain under investigation. An additional suspect is sought in all three offenses and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

