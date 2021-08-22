Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses: in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District.

· On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 7:05 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 300 block of East Capitol Street Southeast. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-110-495

· On Friday, June 18, 2021, at approximately 8:15 pm the suspect approached the victim in the Unit Block of 5th Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-081-990

· On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at approximately 1:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 Block of A Street, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-069-154

On Saturday, August 21, 60 year-old Keith Williams, of Capital Heights, MD was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

