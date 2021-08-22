St. Albans // Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 21A203247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 8/22/2021 at 1450 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 115.6
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Eric Savoy
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 22, 2021 at 1450 hours, VSP stopped to assist a disabled motorist in the area of I89 SB near MM 115.6. It was determined that one of the occupants of the vehicle, Eric Savoy was wanted for failure to appear. He was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.