St. Albans // Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2021 at 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 115.6

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Eric Savoy

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 22, 2021 at 1450 hours, VSP stopped to assist a disabled motorist in the area of I89 SB near MM 115.6. It was determined that one of the occupants of the vehicle, Eric Savoy was wanted for failure to appear. He was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.