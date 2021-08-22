St Albans Barracks // Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203244
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/22/2120 @ approximately 1055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wetherby’s Quick Stop, Richford
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Maurice Tatro
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
VICTIM: Cody Kane
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault that occurred at Wetherby’s Quick Stop in Richford. Kane (34 of Richford) reported that Maurice Tatro (63 of Richford) assaulted him in the parking lot. Investigation revealed that Tatro struck Kane in the chest and head causing pain before the parties separated and left the scene. Tatro was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/28/2021 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/2021 at 1000
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov