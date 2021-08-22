Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203244

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/2120 @ approximately 1055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wetherby’s Quick Stop, Richford

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Maurice Tatro                                               

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

VICTIM: Cody Kane

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault that occurred at Wetherby’s Quick Stop in Richford. Kane (34 of Richford) reported that Maurice Tatro (63 of Richford) assaulted him in the parking lot. Investigation revealed that Tatro struck Kane in the chest and head causing pain before the parties separated and left the scene. Tatro was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/28/2021 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Simple Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   9/28/2021 at 1000         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

