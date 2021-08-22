World Chocolate Masters unveils the Middle East selections and competition theme
World Chocolate Masters, a global competition sponsored by Cacao Barry launches the new theme and details of the second season of Middle East selectionDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ultimate World Chocolate Masters (WCM) competition all set to be hosted next year October, Cacao Barry, the French gourmet chocolate brand of Barry Callebaut Group, unravels all the details for the Middle East regional competition that will take plan on 1 September 2021.
Seven Chefs from different parts of the Middle East are preparing to be proclaimed as this edition’s National Chocolate Master and confirm their spot in the final competition along with 20 other finalists. Within the theme and strict guidelines, the one-day event will celebrate the finest ideas and vision.
The theme for the new 20/21 competition
The impact of COVID-19 has further driven artisans and chefs to refuel, rethink and restart. Therefore, this year’s theme is inspired by - #TMRW_TASTES_LOOKS_FEELS_LIKE.
With its new theme the World Chocolate Masters embarks on a new journey that invites chefs to explore totally new expressions of chocolate.
What tomorrow will taste, look, and feel like in and with chocolate is to be filled in by the upcoming and talented professionals in the patisserie, chocolaterie and hospitality industry. First in the upcoming series of national selections in 22 countries in 2021/22. Later, in the 2022 world final. That chef will be awarded the title of world champion, aka the World Chocolate Master.
The unveiling of the theme took place at Chocolate Academy Centre Dubai and simultaneously in the other 22 participating countries, welcoming chefs looking to take part in the 21/22 edition to find out more about the rules and entry requirements.
Commenting on the announcement Chef Romain Renard - Head of Chocolate Academy Centre Dubai, said, “The World Chocolate Masters has always been the platform where new talents showcase their vision and how they can push the boundaries of chocolate. And with this new theme, we are stepping up the game and presenting a huge creative space for the participants. We’re looking forward to seeing the new take on chocolate by young, millennial chefs and their ideas of creation, as all the cutting-edge innovations revealed and shown here have always been an inspiration to chefs all over the world”.
Chef Romain, further added, “The World Chocolate Masters is more than a culinary competition, as this is the journey for every pastry and chocolate Chef where they learn to push their own limitations. It’s their window to a global platform that can transform their professional path into international careers. The winners of the national selections and the world final become the leading pastry and chocolate chefs in the world”.
World Chocolate Masters: The Formula 1 for chocolate talent
The World Chocolate Masters is the only competition in the world dedicated to the creative talent of professionals in gastronomy, patisserie or chocolaterie. The 21/22 competition will be the 8th edition in row after its commencement in 2005. Over the years, this competition has a praised track record for bringing forth real talents that have grown into well-established pastry chefs and chocolate innovators, praised internationally since their participation.
“The announcement of the second season of World Chocolate Masters regional competition in Dubai is a timely addition to the already reviving culinary scene in the Middle East.” Amine Mebrouki, General Manager MENA explains. “The region has established itself as a leading culinary destination with herds of talented chefs and culinary enthusiasts excelling in their respective areas. As a brand and concept both Cacao Barry and World Chocolate Masters wishes to inspire these Chefs and tear down the walls between different nations and cultures, enabling them with inspiration, opportunity to collaborate, and discover new insights”.
The assignments for the 21/22 national selections
From March 2020 until January 2021, national selections will be held and organised in 22 participating countries on 5 continents (North America / South America / Europe / Africa / Asia). The assignments for all contestants will be:
#YOU Create a mood board explaining your core idea and how it reflects your vision of #TMRW
#DESIGN Create a chocolate design artwork using 6 different techniques and using max. 5 kg of chocolate
#TASTE Create a fresh chocolate patisserie including 3 compulsory ingredients (chocolate / a fruit / a locally sourced ingredient)
#SNACK Create a chocolate snack that is 100% plant based
#BONBON Create a bonbon based on natural ingredients completely E-number free
Per national selection, the contestant with the highest score will be awarded National Chocolate Master and will represent his/her country during the World Final in October 2022.
When asked about the preparation towards the final event, Anuj Pachauri Marketing Manager - Barry Callebaut Group stated, “The World Chocolate Masters is a very important property for Cacao Barry, as this event is the literal translation of Cacao Barry’s brand ethos of ‘express your true nature’. At Cacao Barry, we’re constantly thinking about how to serve chefs by challenging them, supporting them with the right tools and products, and by giving them a stage on which to shine. Especially for the Chefs based out of Middle East, as I believe there is a lot more potential to further engage with the local chefs and help elevate creativity by unlocking the sensorial richness of cacao”.
A jury of professionals and industry leaders
A professional jury will be composed in all 22 countries – with all jury members being leading experts in the culinary and/or gastronomy industry. Per country a jury president will be assigned to coordinate, guide and control all jury members to play 100% fair in the competition.
Maurice E. Feghali, CEO of EMF Trading Ltd – the Middle East coordination office for the BARRY CALLEBAUT Group, also added “EMF and Cacao Barry are proud to present the 2nd season of World Chocolate Masters Middle East regional competition in the UAE. With the announcement of the new competition cycle and theme, the World Chocolate Masters is ready to look for the successor in this legacy of accoladed chefs. While Chefs are gearing up for ‘D’ Day, we are working towards ensuring a well organised event that enables the Chefs to create magic
Pavishia Nair
BUZ Marketing
0555771208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
21/22 theme video