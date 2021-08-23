Mente Group Adds Industry Veteran Steve Main as VP, Transactions

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has named industry veteran Steve Main as vice president, Transactions. An entrepreneur at heart, his drive is fueled by a life-long passion for aviation.

“Main’s diverse background includes roles as a CEO and business owner, president of a large charter company, vice president of Sales, and director of Aviation for a fortune 500 company,” said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor.

“In his previous roles, he has exceeded business goals and has a history of leading teams to surpass performance objectives, so we are looking forward to his contributions on behalf of our clients at Mente.”

Main will be located at Mente Group’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The new vice president, Transactions began flying at 14 with his father and has accumulated thousands of flying hours in both airline and corporate settings. His flight experience includes mid-cabin and large-cabin Gulfstream and large-cabin Bombardier products.

With more than 20 years of experience, Main’s total flight time is 6,000 hours, with 3,100 hours as PIC as an Airline Transport Pilot. He was also chief pilot for a Gulfstream operator, captain and line pilot for Atlantic Southeast Airlines and a flight instructor for FlightSafety International.

About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, which is a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.

With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.

Mente Group is an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit http://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.

About Aquila Aviation Ventures

Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.

About City+Ventures

City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.

Jim Gregory for Mente Group
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

