The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Pre-Expo Event Featuring Blockchain Technology in Agriculture

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

AGRICULTURE MEETS BLOCKCHAIN at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGRICULTURE MEETS BLOCKCHAIN! Join us at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai UAE will discuss the changes in Agriculture by the sophistication of today’s technologies and how BLOCKCHAIN does in reshaping the Agriculture Industry.

Blockchain continues the victorious march to the promising future of worldwide industries, unleashing its potential to a host of persistent challenges and sticking points that evade global industry sectors.

The rapid growth of farm management software might eventually lead to the milestone of $4.22bn market value to be reached reportedly by 2025. Blockchain technology might become the key to overcoming these problems. In the event of its widespread adoption, the market volume might grow even more dramatically.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021

