Choice Skinner To Receive Vanguard Honoree Award

Choice Skinner Vanguard Award Honoree

Choice

Choice

2021 Mayan Awards Flyer

Award to be presented at the 2021 4th BI-Annual Mayan Industry Awards

"When I think of Choice Skinner, the word "Stellar" comes to mind." - Peachanda DuBose”
— Peachanda DuBose
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4TH BI-Annual Mayan Industry Awards has announced that award winning actor/director Choice Skinner will be presented the "Vanguard Honoree Award" of 2021. Skinner will be in attendance and will receive the prestigious award alongside some of the finest filmmakers, actors, hosts and industry professionals in Hollywood.

NAACP award winner Peachanda DuBose, who is owner and operator of The Mayan Industry Awards, chose Skinner to be honored for his dedication of over 35 years in entertainment. Skinner is being recognized for his acting and directing work in film and television, as well as his contribution of over 10 years to a large community of highly successful actors as an acting coach through his former acting class, the Breakin Through Acting Workshop (BTAW). DuBose made this statement reinforcing her reasons for choosing him, "He is a man of many skills and has tremendous aptitude. When I think of Choice Skinner, the word 'Stellar' comes to mind."

Skinner recently completed post production on his sophomore feature film, the romantic dramedy “A New Life” which he wrote, directed, edited and produced. His most recent acting work includes a co-star role on the CW hit tv show, "All American". He is managed by Shar Ross of Ross Stephens Artists and Entertainment.

The 2021 Mayan Awards will be held in Los Angeles August, Saturday the 28th.

Jonathan Miller
Darkan Entertainment
+1 818-793-4484
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Choice Skinner To Receive Vanguard Honoree Award

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Miller
Darkan Entertainment
+1 818-793-4484
Company/Organization
Darkan Entertainment
3575 Kindling Dr
Augusta, Georgia, 30906
United States
+1 818-793-4484
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Choice Skinner To Receive Vanguard Honoree Award
CHOICE SKINNER RELEASES FATHER’S DAY PSA FOR ROMANTIC DRAMEDY “A NEW LIFE”
Daffany McGaray Clark And Chris Rouse Lead Romantic Dramedy "A New Life"
View All Stories From This Author