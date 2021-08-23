Choice Skinner To Receive Vanguard Honoree Award
Award to be presented at the 2021 4th BI-Annual Mayan Industry Awards
"When I think of Choice Skinner, the word "Stellar" comes to mind." - Peachanda DuBose”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4TH BI-Annual Mayan Industry Awards has announced that award winning actor/director Choice Skinner will be presented the "Vanguard Honoree Award" of 2021. Skinner will be in attendance and will receive the prestigious award alongside some of the finest filmmakers, actors, hosts and industry professionals in Hollywood.
— Peachanda DuBose
NAACP award winner Peachanda DuBose, who is owner and operator of The Mayan Industry Awards, chose Skinner to be honored for his dedication of over 35 years in entertainment. Skinner is being recognized for his acting and directing work in film and television, as well as his contribution of over 10 years to a large community of highly successful actors as an acting coach through his former acting class, the Breakin Through Acting Workshop (BTAW). DuBose made this statement reinforcing her reasons for choosing him, "He is a man of many skills and has tremendous aptitude. When I think of Choice Skinner, the word 'Stellar' comes to mind."
Skinner recently completed post production on his sophomore feature film, the romantic dramedy “A New Life” which he wrote, directed, edited and produced. His most recent acting work includes a co-star role on the CW hit tv show, "All American". He is managed by Shar Ross of Ross Stephens Artists and Entertainment.
The 2021 Mayan Awards will be held in Los Angeles August, Saturday the 28th.
