CHOICE SKINNER RELEASES FATHER’S DAY PSA FOR ROMANTIC DRAMEDY “A NEW LIFE”

PSA expresses the need to see Black Men through a different lens.

On this Father’s Day, I want the world to recognize that Black men are so much more than what is shown in current media. We are fathers, brothers and also great providers for our families.”
— Choice Skinner
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Actor/Director Choice Skinner has released a Father’s Day PSA celebrating black men in the media while discussing his upcoming independent film “A New Life”.

Written, and directed by Skinner, A New Life is a story about a young father who reluctantly enters back into the dating scene with the help of his daughter, six years after the untimely passing of his wife.

The PSA clocks in under a minute, and it expresses Skinner’s reason for creating the project which is to show Black American men through another lens. “On this Father’s Day, I want the world to recognize that Black men are multi-faceted and so much more than what is shown in current media. We are fathers, brothers and also great providers for our families. I intend on using this film to help change the narrative and give a different perspective.”

The film stars Chris Rouse, Daffany McGaray Clark, Kailah Ami, Joan Moten, Danny Royce, Kyndra Mack and Daniel Joo.

Skinner serves as Executive producer and is co-producing through his Darkan Entertainment banner. He is repped by Ross Stephens Artists & Entertainment.

Jonathan Miller
Darkan Entertainment
info@darkanent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Father's Day PSA in celebration of Black Men

