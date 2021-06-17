CHOICE SKINNER RELEASES FATHER’S DAY PSA FOR ROMANTIC DRAMEDY “A NEW LIFE”
PSA expresses the need to see Black Men through a different lens.
On this Father’s Day, I want the world to recognize that Black men are so much more than what is shown in current media. We are fathers, brothers and also great providers for our families.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Actor/Director Choice Skinner has released a Father’s Day PSA celebrating black men in the media while discussing his upcoming independent film “A New Life”.
— Choice Skinner
Written, and directed by Skinner, A New Life is a story about a young father who reluctantly enters back into the dating scene with the help of his daughter, six years after the untimely passing of his wife.
The PSA clocks in under a minute, and it expresses Skinner’s reason for creating the project which is to show Black American men through another lens. “On this Father’s Day, I want the world to recognize that Black men are multi-faceted and so much more than what is shown in current media. We are fathers, brothers and also great providers for our families. I intend on using this film to help change the narrative and give a different perspective.”
The film stars Chris Rouse, Daffany McGaray Clark, Kailah Ami, Joan Moten, Danny Royce, Kyndra Mack and Daniel Joo.
Skinner serves as Executive producer and is co-producing through his Darkan Entertainment banner. He is repped by Ross Stephens Artists & Entertainment.
Jonathan Miller
Darkan Entertainment
info@darkanent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Father's Day PSA in celebration of Black Men