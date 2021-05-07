Daffany McGaray Clark And Chris Rouse Lead Romantic Dramedy "A New Life"
Film enters post-production and prepares for a brief festival run.
Black men are so much more than what is shown in the media. We love and nurture, despite our struggles. This film gives a different perspective of black men, contrary to how the world sees us.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daffany McGaray Clark (John Henry, Fosters) will star opposite Chris Rouse (The Wrong Valentine) in the sexy indie romantic dramedy A New Life, written, produced and directed by Choice Skinner (Wingman Inc, Black Lightning Tobias' Revenge). Marking Skinner’s sophomore feature, the film was lensed during lockdown in Los Angeles and will see a brief festival after post production.
— Choice Skinner
Clark stars as Stephanie, the deceased wife to Ronald (Rouse), a young father who reluctantly enters back into the dating scene with the help of his daughter (Kennly Johnson), six years after the untimely passing of his wife.
Skinner’s reason for creating the film is to show Black American men through another lens. “Black men are multi-faceted and so much more than what is shown in current media. We love, mourn and nurture, despite our struggles. We are also fathers, brothers and great providers to our families. I intend on using this film to entertain but also help change the narrative and give a different perspective of black men, contrary to the current day world's view of who we are.”
The film also stars Ambyr McWilliams (Snowfall), Danny Joo (All American), Danny Royce (Nowhere Alaska), and Kailah Ami, making her acting debut alongside NFL prospect Josh Butler.
Janessa A. Morgan and Chris Rouse will serve as co-producers alongside Skinner. Executive producers include skinner producing through his Darkan Entertainment banner, Roger Julian Cross executive producing for and Shar Ross through Ross Stephens Entertainment, Inc.
Clark is repped by Ecubed Management and National Talent LA; Rouse by Dreamscope Entertainment; Skinner by Ross Stephens Artist & Entertainment; McWilliams by Aqua Talent and Caviar Entertainment; Joo by Asian Cinema Entertainment and Peter Kallinteris Agency; Royce by Element Talent and Next Level Entertainment.
