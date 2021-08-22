St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 21A404085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/22/21 / 2241 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/21/2021, at approximately 2241 hours, Vermont State
Troopers were called to respond to two reports of Nicole Rivet walking in the
middle of the road way on Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury, almost being struck by vehicles. Upon arrival, Rivet was shouting obscenities. Rivet was cited and released into Caledonia Criminal Superior Court to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal Court
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
