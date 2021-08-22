Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                              

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/22/21 / 2241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Nicole Rivet                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/21/2021, at approximately 2241 hours, Vermont State

Troopers were called to respond to two reports of Nicole Rivet walking in the

middle of the road way on Memorial Dr. in St. Johnsbury, almost being struck by vehicles. Upon arrival, Rivet was shouting obscenities. Rivet was cited and released into Caledonia Criminal Superior Court to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/21 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia Superior Criminal Court

LODGED: No    

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

