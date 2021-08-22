CHW Launches 24-Hour Crowdfunding Campaign to Empower Victims of Domestic Violence

Enjoy a Star-Studded, 90-Minute Virtual Telethon, August 24 at 8 PM ET Help CHW Empower Victims of Domestic Violence

CHW is launching a quadruple-matching 24-hour crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday, August 24 at 12 PM ET, to help empower victims of domestic violence in Israel.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW), a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who support children, healthcare, and women in Israel and Canada is launching a quadruple-matching 24-hour crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday, August 24 to Wednesday, August 25, 2021, with proceeds helping empower victims of domestic violence in Israel.

After more than a year and a half of government shutdowns and mandatory quarantines, domestic violence has increased significantly across the globe. The drastic increase in intimate partner and domestic abuse has been coined the “Shadow Pandemic” by the United Nations. In Israel, the number of domestic violence complaints has increased by 800 per cent since the beginning of March, 2020.

“True to its mission, CHW is leading the way to empower women by stepping up emergency support and services at this critical time,” said Elayna Latsky, National President.

CHW’s summer campaign, S.O.S – Starting Over Safely, has three priority projects in Israel: CHW Youth Villages, which provide a safe haven for at-risk adolescents and support mental health initiatives through a variety of outlets; Essential Kits for Families, which provide the basic necessities required in order for families to start over safely after they leave an emergency shelter; and, The Safety Net Program, which will empower women and their children to seek help by providing housing, financial aid, social and personal support, employment services, and a network of other women in similar circumstances. Safety Net has nearly a 100% success rate of breaking the cycle of violence and preventing victims from re-entering a domestic abuse relationship.

CHW’s newly appointed CEO, Lisa Colt-Kotler, said, “CHW strongly believes that every human being deserves the right to achieve their full potential, while living in safety and security. You have the power to empower.”

All funds donated will be matched three more times by a community of dedicated donors recognized as “Matching Heroes” during the 24-hour campaign, which kicks off at noon in each centre across the country. During the crowdfunding period, each gift donated on the website www.chwsos.ca is quadrupled.

SAVE THE DATE: On August 24, at 8 PM ET, the community is invited to join CHW for a star-studded 90-minute blockbuster virtual telethon, featuring special guest appearances by Jann Arden, Rachel Platten, Scott Helman, NOA, and Hayley Wickenheiser, hosted by Toronto’s Marny Florence. To watch the free telethon, click on the link embedded on the crowdfunding website www.chwsos.ca.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of childcare, education, healthcare, and women’s issues transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

