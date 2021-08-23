Flying Colours Verified as IADA Products and Services Member
Company Operates Internationally
Our involvement with IADA reflects the value and trust we place in doing business with the leading aircraft dealers, transaction professionals and experts within our industry.”PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flying Colours Corp., the global aviation services company with facilities in Canada, the USA and Singapore, has been verified as a Products and Services member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
— Flying Colours President and CEO John Gillespie
The international company, headquartered in Canada, performs green completions, interior refurbishments and modifications, heavy maintenance, exterior paint, special mission modifications, and avionics installations for mid to large sized business aircraft. IADA Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is related to the support of aircraft transactions, whether their expertise is finance, legal, tax, escrow, or maintenance.
“We extend a warm welcome to Flying Colours Corp. as an IADA Verified Products and Services member,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “The company, which provides services internationally for a broad range of private aircraft, was thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the absolute highest ethical standards and experience."
“We are very pleased to join our colleagues at IADA,” said Flying Colours President and CEO John Gillespie. “Our involvement with IADA reflects the value and trust we place in doing business with the leading aircraft dealers, transaction professionals and experts within our industry.”
The membership application process for Products and Services membership begins with an applicant completing an application. As part of the application process, the candidate contacts three IADA members to ask for their support as a sponsor. The IADA membership votes on new Products and Services applicants twice a year.
About Flying Colours Corp.
With facilities in Canada, the USA, & Singapore, global aviation services company Flying Colours Corp, brings more than three decades of experience to every facet of its business, which includes green completions, interior refurbishment & modifications, heavy maintenance, exterior paint, special mission modifications, and avionics installations and upgrades.
Flying Colours specializes in all mid to large sized business aircraft, including the Bombardier Global and Challenger families, as well as Beechcraft/Hawker, Dassault Falcon, Embraer, Beechcraft/Hawker, Gulfstream, Pilatus and Textron models.
Flying Colours is an Authorized Service Facility for Bombardier, a Bombardier Preferred Completion Center and a GE Aviation Approved Service Centre.
www.flyingcolourscorp.com
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to https//iada.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
