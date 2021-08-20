Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, August 6, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:32 pm, the suspect approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspect snatched US currency from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

