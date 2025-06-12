MPD Investigating East Capitol Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 10:08 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Marcellus Smith of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25087082

