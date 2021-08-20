Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello puts grant dollars and community donations to work

Idaho Fish and Game’s Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello has benefited from community contributions since its creation in 1993. From paving trails to maintaining gardens and landscaping, from building the fishing pier and bridges to construction of an urban fishery and sporting dog pond, from wildlife habitat protections to fish stocking-- this unique place has relied on sportsmen’s dollars, grants, donations, volunteers, and in-kind services to become a natural resource gem for its users.

One of the most recent projects to reach completion at the nature area was the installation of a new irrigation system, providing water to 5.5 acres of native vegetation and landscaped areas.

“The old watering system was inefficient, prone to breaking down, costly to maintain, and often functioned intermittently,” said Idaho Fish and Game Regional Habitat Biologist, Maria Pacioretty. “Something had to be done.”

Something did get done thanks to a $10,000-grant from the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation along with donations from the Fichter Family, Mountain Shadow Landscaping in Chubbuck, Jackson Land Design in Pocatello, and volunteer efforts of the High Desert Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists. The installation of the new irrigation system at Edson Fichter Nature Area was completed in May 2021.

Though the planning process got underway in early 2020, Pacioretty said the project took more time than expected due to COVID-related delays, but she is relieved that it is finally done and working so well.

“With the new system now in place, we can focus on meaningful habitat restoration projects in the nature area that will benefit both wildlife and the local community for years to come,” Pacioretty said. She also mentioned that there are future plans for expanding/improving irrigation in other sections of the nature area once other priorities are addressed.

The 35-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area supports Idaho Fish and Game’s mission by providing wildlife-based recreation including fishing, sporting dog training, wildlife viewing, photography, and a setting for learning about wildlife and wildlife habitats. The nature area (named after the late naturalist, wildlife researcher, artist and Idaho State University professor Edson Fichter of Pocatello) is estimated to receive about 130,000 user visits per year.