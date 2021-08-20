SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Special Operations - Williston State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 20, 2021, at approximately 1442 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 2A in the Town of St. George
VIOLATION: "Operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a
violation of Title 23 VSA 1201
ACCUSED: Stormy Wilson
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 20, 2021, at approximately 1442 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop subsequent to multiple moving violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Stormy Wilson (24), during the course of the motor vehicle stop Wilson exhibited several signs of drug impairment. Wilson was run through a series of tests to ensure she was safe to operate a motor vehicle and at the conclusion of those tests was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Wilson was released with a citation to answer the charge of DUI refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 12, 2021, at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction
Vermont State Police
2777 Saint George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov
Cell: 802.760.0511
Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047