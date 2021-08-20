SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Special Operations - Williston State Police Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 20, 2021, at approximately 1442 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 2A in the Town of St. George

VIOLATION: "Operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a

violation of Title 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Stormy Wilson

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 20, 2021, at approximately 1442 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop subsequent to multiple moving violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Stormy Wilson (24), during the course of the motor vehicle stop Wilson exhibited several signs of drug impairment. Wilson was run through a series of tests to ensure she was safe to operate a motor vehicle and at the conclusion of those tests was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Wilson was released with a citation to answer the charge of DUI refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 12, 2021, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047