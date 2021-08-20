Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,728 in the last 365 days.

Pedestrian Crossing to be Installed on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pedestrian crossing installation on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The pedestrian crossing will be located north of the Butte County Courthouse.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and pedestrian detours will be in place to allow safe crossing around the construction area. 

Tru-Form Construction is the prime contractor for the $37,000 project. The overall completion date for this project Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Pedestrian Crossing to be Installed on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.