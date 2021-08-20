Pedestrian Crossing to be Installed on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pedestrian crossing installation on U.S. Highway 85 in Belle Fourche is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The pedestrian crossing will be located north of the Butte County Courthouse.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and pedestrian detours will be in place to allow safe crossing around the construction area.

Tru-Form Construction is the prime contractor for the $37,000 project. The overall completion date for this project Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-