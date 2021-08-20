Roads on Craig Mountain will re-open to public access starting August 23

Starting Monday, August 23rd, Zaza road (Southwest of the Deer Creek intersection) and Eagle Creek road will be reopened to the public. We encourage recreationists to be cautious of unstable trees and other hazards caused by the fire.

Due to fire activity, road work on Wapshilla Ridge road was temporary stopped. Work to improve roads will resume on Monday, August 23rd. Expect road closures from 7am to 5pm Monday through Thursday, on Wapshilla Ridge road (from where the county gravel ends to the end of public access “Three Gates”) and Madden Corrals road (from Madden Corrals to the parking area at the top of the Billy Creek drainage). Road work is intended to improve drainage and prevent future washouts and road degradation. These roads will continue to be narrow dirt roads. All road work is expected to be completed by September 16.

For more information contact the Clearwater regional office at 208-799-5010.