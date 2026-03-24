Idaho Fish and Game investigating fish loss at Kiwanis Park Pond in Lewiston

Idaho Fish and Game is currently investigating a fish loss event at Kiwanis Park Pond in Lewiston, where approximately 150 of the 900 recently stocked fish were found dead two days following release.

Despite the loss, fishing conditions at the pond remain favorable. Anglers on site have reported high catch rates, indicating that the majority of stocked fish are healthy and actively feeding.

Initial assessments have not identified any obvious environmental cause. Dissolved oxygen levels in the pond were within normal ranges, and water temperatures remained stable at approximately 55°F. Hatchery staff also reported no issues during fish transport or stocking operations.

Clearwater Regional Fisheries staff are working closely with pond managers to determine the cause of the mortality. Additional monitoring and evaluation will continue in the coming days to ensure conditions are suitable for future stocking.