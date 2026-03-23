Fish and Game lifting Boise River WMA closure on April 1

Idaho Fish and Game will lift the all-entry closure to the Boise Front segment of Boise River WMA on April 1. The decision to lift the access closure roughly two weeks early comes in response to the recent warm weather and an exceptionally mild winter.

"Given the winter we experienced, and where deer and elk are currently distributed on the landscape, we feel that re-opening the WMA early is the right decision," said Regional Habitat Manager Brad Lowe. "The intent of the access closure was to protect wintering big game animals, and that has largely been accomplished."

As usual, roads on the WMA will remain closed to motorized access through April 30, as will the Boise River WMA archery range. Users of the WMA are reminded that they are required to leash their dogs on the WMA through April 30.

The portion of the Cornell Segment north of Mayfield Road remains closed to all entry through April 14.