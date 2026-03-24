Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (3-24-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 24, 2026. The data discussed in this report were primarily collected between Wednesday, March 18 and Sunday, March 22.

Steelhead angler effort continued to consolidate towards the Pahsimeroi and Sawtooth fish hatcheries last week. Angler effort was noticeably lower in all areas below Elk Bend, while it increased again upstream of the East Fork Salmon River. Angler effort near the Pahsimeroi River started off the week strong but then declined considerably towards the end of the week due to poor river conditions.

The best catch rates and highest angler effort levels continued to be found upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 last week. Anglers interviewed in location code 19 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 only reported releasing two steelhead which resulted in an average of 191 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 20 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 28 hours per steelhead caught. Few interviews were obtained from anglers fishing between North Fork and the Lemhi River in location code 16 or downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14, and no anglers reported catching a steelhead in either area.