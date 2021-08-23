NovoaGlobal Selected 2021 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalist
NovoaGlobal Among Second-Stage Businesses to Earn Prestigious Honor
We are proud to be recognized as a Company to Watch for the second year in a row by GrowFL. For 11 years, we have been laser-focused on creating safer communities with high tech photo enforcement.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. is pleased to announce it is now in the running to become the next class of GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honorees. GrowFl is now in its 11th year. NovoaGlobal was selected from more than 600 nominations throughout Florida and from a diverse group of growing companies representing a variety of industries.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
“We are proud to be recognized as a Company to Watch for the second year in a row by GrowFL,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “Over the past eleven years, we have been laser-focused on creating safer communities with high tech photo enforcement. The past year has brought challenges but also opportunities to showcase our technology during the pandemic such as eHearings which allow cities to continue adjudication without risk of infecting citizens and providing speeding and red light enforcement that is greatly needed as excessive traffic violations have greatly increased due to the lack of traffic. This year has shown us that we are on the right path and our foresight in developing technology for a Vision Zero approach with bus lane, crosswalk, oversize vehicle, railroad crossing, and video monitoring and integrated body cameras is on target and needed more now than ever. With the President’s focus on infrastructure and traffic safety we look forward to a bright future ahead.”
"There's no doubt 2020 was a challenging year for businesses across the state. Despite that, these second-stage companies persevered, continued to innovate, and continued to grow. These companies are more than deserving to be recognized for their success and accomplishments," said Lisa McIntosh, GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Chair and CEO of C-E-Optimal Advisors.
Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities, and within the state – thus deeming them worth watching.
GrowFL will host events across Florida as an opportunity to meet the finalists. Honorees for this year’s award will be announced in October and GrowFL will host its annual awards celebration on February 17, 2022, at Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk, Orlando, FL.
