Demolition Brass Band Announces Sizzling Single of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Classic Hit 'Getaway.' on Mullsoul Music Records

Saxophonist Dave Mullen produced a dynamic arrangement of the EWF's 'Getaway', featuring a stellar lineup of renowned New York and New Orleans musicians.

If you want the experience of a lifetime, PLEASE PLEASE consider booking this magical, talented group of musicians. Time stood still as they played.” — Review by Maggie Rose M.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mullsoul Music Records is announcing the release of Demolition Brass Band’s sizzling single of Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic hit “Getaway.” With a rich musical background spanning funk, jazz, and R&B genres, saxophonist Dave Mullen has crafted a dynamic arrangement that showcases his talent as an arranger and producer, complemented by an incredible lineup of talented musicians from New York and New Orleans. The result is a fresh, explosive , and energetic take on this beloved classic hit.Engineered by Jeff Jones, aka "The Jedi Master," an American Grammy-winning record Producer and 2x Grammy-nominated engineer whose prolific career has spanned decades. In 2008, he won a Grammy for producing Dr. John's "City That Care Forgot", an album released in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.This Demolition Brass Band project is comprised of a stellar lineup of musicians, each bringing their own unique style and expertise to the recording. The collective experience of the band ensures that this rendition of “Getaway” will not only pay homage to the original but also add a vibrant new flavor that is sure to captivate listeners.Mullen shared his excitement about the project, saying, "Earth, Wind & Fire's music is legendary and timeless. Getaway embodies that spirit perfectly. I strived to create a version that honors their legacy and infuses the Demolition Brass Band sound of New York and New Orleans music.”Scheduled for release on November 5, 2025, this single is expected to resonate with fans of all ages. The band plans to have record release performances of “Getaway” in both New York and New Orleans. With the brass arrangements and infectious grooves, the Demolition Brass Band is ready to make a mark with this exciting new interpretation, ensuring that the musical magic continues to thrive in the contemporary music scene.The talented roster for this recording includes:• Dave Mullen - Producer/Arranger/Tenor Sax/Baritone Sax,• Jeff Jones - Sound Engineer• Roger Lewis - Baritone Sax• Kirk Joseph – Sousaphone• Tommy Bowes – Vocals• Lee Finkelstein - Drums• Keith Anthony Fluitt – Vocals• Margarita Bravo – Background Vocals• John Papa Gros - B3 Organ• Paul Robertson - - Trombone• Tony Gorruso - Trumpet• William ‘Spaceman’ Patterson – Guitar• Vinny Nobile - Trombone• Erick Storkman - Trombone• Matt Breuer - Trombone• Brad Madsen - Trombone• Kai Sandoval - Trumpet• James Gibbs III - Trumpet• Kenny Harbus - Trumpet

Demolition Brass Band 'Getaway'

