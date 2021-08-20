Law Firm Helps Black-Owned Businesses Protect Their Brands on Amazon
LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenbaum, Famularo, & Segall P.C., the firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com, has provided a video to explain how black-owned business owners selling on the Amazon can protect and grow their brand. The video covers why and how people who sell products online can protect their sales and intellectual property without needlessly harming other businesses.
Business owners using the Amazon platform know better than anyone that there will always be people who break intellectual property laws and skirt Amazon’s rules to try to limit competition. When someone copies your brand or product, your sales and the success of your business will often be stifled. As a business owner, you want to protect your brand insofar as permitted by Amazon and intellectual property. In turn, you will maximize the longevity and success of your brand and business.
“With the release of this video, the firm highlights vital information that can provide businesses and brands the protection needed to maximize profits, sustain longevity, and thrive on Amazon,” says Marke Sutton, the Business Development Specialist at the firm.
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C. focuses on providing free and accessible, quality information to e-commerce business owners to aid the growth and development of businesses on Amazon, which can pose many unforeseen challenges.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aynHRERbfYU&t=9s
About Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C.
Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to helping people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Florida, North Carolina and in China.
Marke Sutton
Business owners using the Amazon platform know better than anyone that there will always be people who break intellectual property laws and skirt Amazon’s rules to try to limit competition. When someone copies your brand or product, your sales and the success of your business will often be stifled. As a business owner, you want to protect your brand insofar as permitted by Amazon and intellectual property. In turn, you will maximize the longevity and success of your brand and business.
“With the release of this video, the firm highlights vital information that can provide businesses and brands the protection needed to maximize profits, sustain longevity, and thrive on Amazon,” says Marke Sutton, the Business Development Specialist at the firm.
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C. focuses on providing free and accessible, quality information to e-commerce business owners to aid the growth and development of businesses on Amazon, which can pose many unforeseen challenges.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aynHRERbfYU&t=9s
About Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C.
Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to helping people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Florida, North Carolina and in China.
Marke Sutton
Rosenbaum Famularo Segall PC
+ 1516-310-5966
markes@AmazonSellersLawyer.com