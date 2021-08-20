NEW Data Steward Workday – 2021-2022 School Year

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools only

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

This training is designed for new Public District and Special Purpose School Data Stewards. It may also be beneficial for 2nd year Data Stewards and new District Administrators (Superintendents).

Many topics will be reviewed including: the NDE Portal, ADVISER Validation, ADVISER Person ID and much more!

The workday will be held via Zoom. Please register here to have the link sent your way.