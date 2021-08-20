Collins Vision Welcomes Dr. Jason Friedrichs
I'm excited to join the Collins Vision family, where patient care and outcomes are the highest priority. I look forward to serving the Southwest Florida community.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Collins is excited to announce Jason Friedrichs, MD, has joined the Collins Vision family of experienced doctors.
— Dr. Jason Friedrichs
“We’re excited for Dr. Friedrichs to join our team of vision experts. He is the epitome of what Collins Vision stands for – serving his patients with sincerity and compassion. He has the same higher standards of excellence that sets Collins Vision apart from other practices in the area. His surgical experience will help us add more services to our line-up so that we can better serve the patients of Southwest Florida.”
Dr. Michael J. Collins
Get to Know Dr. Friedrichs
Dr. Friedrich comes from the beautiful Midwest. As an avid fisherman and wakeboard enthusiast, he should fit right in with the Southwest Florida lifestyle.
"I am very excited to be joining the Collins Vision family. It was paramount to me to find an ophthalmology practice to join after leaving my solo practice of 12 years that patient care and outcomes be the highest priority. I am excited to complement Dr. Collins' superior refractive and cataract surgery skills with my own expertise in cataract surgery, lid surgery and medical retina. I think that we will be able to offer wonderful total eye care to the Southwest Florida community together."
Dr. Jason Friedrichs
Dr. Friedrichs received his medical degree in 2004 from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford and completed his residency at the University of Iowa Department of Ophthalmology in 2008. University of Iowa consistently ranks among the best ophthalmology training centers in the country by Ophthalmology Times and U.S. News & World Report.
As a board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Friedrichs is skilled in performing surgical procedures like modern cataract surgery and state-of-the-art glaucoma treatments. Additionally, he has special experience in blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) and brings impressive experience and skill in this delicate procedure. He also has considerable experience in comprehensive eye care, including management of many common (and uncommon) eye diseases and conditions.
See the Good. See the Difference.
At Collins Vision, they want you to See the Good in all of life’s little moments with the vision you deserve. From life-changing LASIK and Refractive Cataract Surgery to comprehensive eye care, management of eye diseases and dry eye treatments, Collins Vision, led by Dr. Michael J. Collins, has been Southwest Florida’s trusted choice in eye care since 2004.
Learn more at CollinsVision.com or call 239.936.4706.
