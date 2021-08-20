Harvey Lands 8 New Clients As It Evolves Its Business

Founder Kathy Harvey bidding the old Harvey a fond farewell.

National and Global Customer Experience Agency expands its services and reach with a flurry of new clients.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey, an integrated customer experience agency headquartered in Baltimore, announced the signing of eight new clients. Ranging from fitness and higher education to consumer packaged goods and apparel, the flurry of new brands marks a key pivot point in the agency’s 35-year history.

“After four decades, this is our next chapter,” says agency founder Kathy Harvey. “It’s going to be one hell of a page-turner.”

New clients include agency-of-record work for WayFare Foods, a plant-based dairy replacement that’s turning heads with its allergy-free formulas, vegetarian products, and earth-friendly approach.

Additional agency-of-record accounts include:

- Emily McFarlin Designs, a start-up decor, housewares, and apparel company.

- Michele’s Granola, a regional staple and industry disrupter that’s rapidly expanding its footprint into a national market.

- SBR Sports, a premium personal care brand for elite athletes that’s seeking to attract general consumers.

Harvey has also landed large projects across web, brand, marketing strategy, and social media with new clients Authority Brands, Brick Bodies, Loyola University Maryland, and Phillip’s Seafood.

Speaking about Harvey’s history, Matt McDermot, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer notes, “We’re an agency with a pedigree of working with global brands — from CoverGirl to Proctor & Gamble. Many of them over multiple decades. We punch above our weight in the truest spirit of Baltimore’s blue-collar ethos.”

“But make no mistake,” he adds. “The biggest agencies in the world are our real competitors, and we deliver the top-tier strategy, creative, and care clients would expect from one of those agencies. The only difference is we’re faster, nimbler, and not in love with our reflections.”

About Harvey:

Harvey is a woman-founded, full-service consumer experience agency in Baltimore. For more than three decades, they've helped national and global brands deliver powerful moments and nurture enduring relationships through every stage of the consumer journey. From CoverGirl to Manischewitz, they've taken on Fortune 500 clients and Fortune 500-size challenges.