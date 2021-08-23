Inari Medical Partners with Lovell to Better Serve Government Healthcare Systems
Inari's innovative catheter-based technologies are now offered through Lovell's government contract vehicles
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)
These devices will save and improve the lives of thousands of Veterans, Active Military Members, and their dependents. We’re honored that Inari is partnering with us.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services is proud to announce they have signed with Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) as their federal distribution partner. Lovell will act as the vendor for Inari products within federal healthcare systems such as Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and Military Hospitals.
— Chris Lovell, CEO, Lovell Government Services
Inari is dedicated to the development of innovative catheter-based technologies for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE). The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The FlowTriever® System is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever® System is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. Both solutions are designed to remove large clot volumes from large vessels without the need for thrombolytic drugs.
Lovell is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and ranked as 2020’s third fastest growing privately held company by Inc. 5000. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to serve Veteran and military patient populations and compete for government contracts. With this partnership, Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies will be able to access Inari’s life-saving technology through the Defense Logistics Agency’s ECAT system, the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), and on GSA Advantage for direct purchase. Partnering with an SDVOSB also benefits government agencies by helping them meet their SDVOSB procurement goals and requirements.
“Inari has developed innovative devices dedicated treating venous thromboembolism. These devices will save and improve the lives of thousands of Veterans, Active Military Members, and their dependents. We’re honored that Inari is partnering with us to assist with making the federal customer procurement process easy.” says Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.) and CEO of Lovell Government Services.
“We are committed to transforming the treatment of venous thromboembolism for the sake of all patients," said Drew Hykes, Chief Operating Officer of Inari. "Our dedication runs even deeper when serving heroic veterans. We are confident that our partnership with Lovell will help us better serve these important patients.”
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve the Veterans Administration Hospital System, the U.S. Military Medical Networks, other Federal Healthcare Systems, and the communities they support. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in life-saving technologies to the Federal Government. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES
+1 850-466-3119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn