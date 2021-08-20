THE BIG IPHONE CAMERA COMPETITION STARTS NOW.THE FAMOUS DOG PORTRAIT ARTIST COMPETITION WORTH TOTAL PRIZE VALUE OF $3598

3 year old Feebee izzy a two year Bear - the hairiest retriever

The Brits prefer their dogs to children! You have to look at the average person’s device and you will see far more pictures of their dogs than their children!

Nothing beats an original artwork in oils - and nothing beats a legacy of your favourite family member.” — clive Hemsley

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE SIX WINNING IMAGES WILL BE PAINTED ON TO 600mm x 400mm or 400mm x 400mm CANVAS - IN OILS ON A BOX CANVAS FOR YOUR CHRISTMAS TO TREASURE

The rules: competition finishes at midday on September 30th, 2021- my target is to complete all winners Artworks in time for Christmas.

One image per dog (whatever your favourite shot is, bearing in mind I can only paint what I can see so be aware of light and focus - I prefer to see both eyes at the camera should be at dog level)

Email your photos to clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co

Look through all of your captured images - pick your favourite and send it to me.

I will choose my SIX favourite creative images by midday on September 30th 2021 and notify the winners.

I will try and complete the finished artworks by early December and post them to the winners, wherever they live.

I will Whats App the painted image to the winners so when forwarding your dog include your name (plus dogs name)



The remainder of the competition entries will get a note from me offering them a similar artwork at a discounted price - the perfect birthday present, a masterpiece of your best friend from one of Britain’s leading fine artists.

The dog painter of Henley: I have completed over 2050 portraits of dogs in Henley-on-Thames UK so if you want inspiration go to my web site www.thedogportraitartist.co.uk



IF YOU AREN’T ONE OF THE LUCKY FIRST SIX DRAWN IN THE COMPETITiON, REMEMBER……

The following statement applies if you did not come in the top six entries - winners will be announced here after September 30th.

After 12 years of generating portraits of dogs, Clive Hemsley recently completed his 2000th dog painting. Clive recently moved into a larger new art studio with facilities to draw and paint much larger canvases.

He can also create portraitures of families, weddings, couples, individuals or even family members with their dogs.

As well as continuing with his love for animals (especially dogs) Clive stressed: “The new studio gives me so much more freedom with my subjects - the lighting is amazing. I can create theatre lighting or use hi-light spots or just use natural light. This flexibility is so exciting as I can literally get any size canvas in this studio.

“I will, as always, support my charities and continue to use this new facility as a private studio and accept private commissions - now nothing is too small or too large.”

Dogs and owners can now come to Clive’s new studio at Greys Meadow Studio, Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire RG9 4QJ UK or arrange sittings with Clive direct or email him clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co or call him on +44 7702494424

go to his web site www.thedogportraitartist.co.uk or www.clivehemsley.com

Remember If you are not in the area or even live overseas, you can email him your photos at clive.hemsley@livedesigns.co

“I can use those images to create a legacy of your family beast. Please don’t leave it until your dog has died - that upsets me so anytime after the pet is a year is best for a dog picture. It makes the perfect gift of love and remembrance, a perfect birthday gift” said Clive.

Remember two rules when taking a photo - the camera must be the same level as the dog and I must see both eyes.

If you aren’t one of the lucky six, prices are the same as they were 12 years ago starting at £280 or $350 dollars for 400mm x 400mm boxed canvas frame and I’ve always said nobody pays anything until the artwork is complete and approved. I want everybody to be happy with the finished artwork. I use box canvases so NO frames or wasting extra money on postage

I can post the finished canvas anyway in the USA for $50 or UK at Post Office prices from £5.15p for square canvas - typical time turnaround 3/4 weeks plus delivery time.

If you have a special photograph and you want me to quote for you, email me the image - nothing is too big or challenging. You only pay after you have seen and approved the finished masterpiece.

The finished artworks come ready to hang - Good luck and get creative.

Clive Hemsley