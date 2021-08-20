RE: VT RT 7A - Arlington - Closed

Hello all,

Both lanes are now back open.

Thank you

From: Sheehan, Nicholas <Nicholas.Sheehan@vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, August 20, 2021 9:11 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; Loomis, Seth <Seth.Loomis@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: VT RT 7A - Arlington - Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 7A in the area of Dutch Ln in the town of Arlington is closed at this time due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.