Project updates for the Week of Aug. 23, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 23, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

In Tyler, motorists can expect delays on Loop 323 Saturday as seal coat operations wind down. The contractor will be placing the final striping on Loop 323 from SH 31W south to SH 155. For more information on this project, see the Van Zandt County section of this release.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue ditch work on FM 319. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing on the CR 458 and CR 468 bridges and roadway elements. The project consists of construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct edging and ditch maintenance on state roadways throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Bridge construction continues at Sandy Creek with the road closed to traffic. A marked detour route is in place to help drivers navigate through the work zone. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

• Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $7.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin placing signs. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is widening the existing roadway and includes safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to complete the one course surface treatment and place the final surface. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to finish placing the final striping. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct patching and bridge channel maintenance on various state roadways around the county. Ditch work is planned on I-20 service roads and FM 1844. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control as needed.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

• Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

• Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This is part of the City of Longview’s Guthrie Creek Trail project. It consists of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. Expect lane closures and delays as traffic is reduced to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound, to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to complete the bridge construction.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

• Contractor: Stateline Construction

• Cost: $3.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor plans to work on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $15.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Current work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $14.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor is working to extend culverts and construct detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to continue hot mix operations on FM 2329 from US 175 to FM 3054. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

• Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile N of RM 3054 to 0.1 mile N of CR 2830

• Contractor: Copasa Inc.

• Cost: $30.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Work continues on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, retaining walls, curb and gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to continue work on pedestrian ramps and traffic signals on SH 31 at FM 315 in Chandler. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Current work on FM 59 includes striping and final cleanup activities. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on the eastbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to conduct mobile patching and edging operations on state roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic as needed.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews on Monday plan to complete blade overlay on FM 2089. On Tuesday, base repairs are set for the eastbound outside lane of Loop 323 just before US 271. The remainder of the week, base and edge repairs will be conducted on FM 838. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers managing traffic. Mobile sweeping operations will be conducted on state roadways around the county with a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

• Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $12.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing erosion control measures and drainage structure. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue grading at Spruce Hill. Outside lane closures are set for FM 2493 going both directions. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. FM 2493 is being widened from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to place final surface striping, reshape ditches and conduct miscellaneous project cleanup. Expect temporary lane closures on US 69 ramps during striping operations. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project is building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

• Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways during night work. Motorists can expect lane closures on I-20 as well as alternating ramp closures, and delays, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of widening of entrance and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and an asphalt overlay.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $17 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled. When work resumes, hours are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin work on SH 110 in Troup. Expect daily lane closures at various locations. The project is adding sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W, and SH 135N in Troup.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

• Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes safety improvements and guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue milling operations on FM 314 to begin overlay work south of I-20. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

District Seal Coat

• Limits: All eight counties

• Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

• Cost: $11.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

The contractor will conduct striping operations on Loop 323 in Tyler Saturday from SH 31W south to SH 155. Crews will be installing pavement markings and addressing project punch list items as seal coat operations wind down in the Tyler District. Expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle. Various project work will be conducted with slow-moving mobile operations.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Greg counties)

• Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

• Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

In Van Zandt County, crews will be placing mow strip and grading, east of SH 19 on the WB mainlines. Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) will be replaced in Smith County on the EB and WB sides east of US 69. Expect nightly lane closures. Traffic will be managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project consists of safety improvements including upgrading MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

• Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be curing the bridge deck on CR 2318 and pouring the bridge deck for both structures on CR 2918. Both roads remain closed on each side of the bridges until project completion. The project is removing and replacing four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work continue on Spur 294 in Anderson County. Expect lane closures. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct ditch repair and maintenance on SH 37 north of Quitman and FM 1799 north of US 80. Expect lane closures managed by flaggers and a pilot car.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

• Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast for 0.5 mile

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $0.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing drainage structures on the northbound side of the roadway. The northbound shoulder will be closed daily, managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon., - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

• Litter Removal: Through all three counties

• Mill & Inlay Operations: In all three counties. Lane and ramp closures are possible.