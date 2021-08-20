IBS Institutional Capital Expands $250MM Intellectual Property Financing Envelope

IBS Institutional Capital today announced the firm expanded its $250MM intellectual property (IP) financing envelope to better support IP-rich companies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Institutional Capital (IBS), an IBS Investment Bank sister company (IBS, N.A.), today announced that the firm had expanded its recently launched intellectual property (IP) financing offering to better support IP-rich companies throughout the continental U.S.

Since lending to a consortium of IHOP franchisees in 2011, the firm’s family of companies has led the charge on making aggressive financing available to the small business and lower middle market segments. Backed by the firm’s affiliated fund, IBS Equity Fund III, LLC, and co-lender syndication, the $250MM financing envelope has expanded to provide growth capital in the form of warrants, royalty acquisitions, and litigation monetization on a select basis. The firm targets growth companies in knowledge-based industries with rich IP portfolios, including patents, design, and trade secrets and at least $2M in annual revenue.

“IP is largely misunderstood and underrepresented in the capital markets. However, as the world rapidly transitions from tangible to intellectual assets, IP must be recognized as a valuable core asset. The result is Our financing provides companies with non-dilutive, patient capital to fuel American innovation ”, IBS Institutional Capital Chief Investment Officer Jason Jackson told reporters.

About IBS

IBS Institutional Capital (IBS), an IBS Investment Bank sister company, is a privately held, national balance sheet lender specializing in placing direct investments into small to middle-market sized businesses and real estate companies. For more information about IBS and its sister companies, visit the links below. Special notice: This release is not a solicitation for investment, commitment to lend and is for illustration and notification purposes only.