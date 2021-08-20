Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Virtual Meeting: Return to School – Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges in K-12 Education in the Wake of COVID-19

August 26, 1-5pm EDT

This fall, all schools and school administrative units (SAUs) are resuming full-time, in-person instruction. How can we use the lessons learned during the once-in-a-century pandemic to improve student privacy? This webinar brings together representatives from across the country to discuss the “must-dos” that come with federal student privacy laws, as well as the “should-dos,” challenges, and lessons learned from the recent rapid shift to remote learning.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Go to Meeting Registration | Return to School Virtual Meeting to register by August 24.

If you have questions you would like to see addressed, please contact PTAC at privacyTA@ed.gov.