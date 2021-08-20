Neocarbon Adds TENS EMS Pulse Muscle Stimulator to its Online Store

One of the nation's finest in helping people become the best version of themselves has expanded its offering.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Neocarbon announced today that it has added the TENS EMS Pulse Muscle Stimulator to its online store.

“We are very excited to offer TENS EMS Pulse Muscle Stimulator,” said Jesus Diaz, owner of Neocarbon, a new, breakthrough company that specializes in helping people across the globe become the best version of themselves.

Diaz explained that from allaying pain to nerve retraining, a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS) unit can help users bear the pain and even get on the path to wellness.

“There are several uses of the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator unit since it generates electrical impulses that strike a body part and then affects the nervous system,” Diaz said, before adding, “The nerves get stimulated and also provide relief to a person who is suffering from pain in that region.”

Being an advanced medical device, Diaz pointed out that the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator units are extremely easy to use. That being said, individuals can use the TENS machine at home because they are so simple to operate.

“Simply place the pad on the muscle that needs stimulating, and the TENS machine will take over from there,” Diaz revealed. “There is a dial for the intensity and some auto-programs that will do that work for you.”

Diaz went on to point out that TENS is a noninvasive method for relieving pain. People who experience pain relief from TENS may be able to reduce their intake of pain medications, some of which can be addictive or cause adverse side effects.

TENS units, according to Diaz, are also convenient because they are small, portable, and relatively discrete.

“People can carry a TENS unit in their pocket or clip it onto a belt to ensure that they have immediate access to pain relief throughout the day,” Diaz said. “We include a premium travel case for the device and accessories.”

As for how customers rate the company, one customer identified as Bryan M, gave them five out of five stars.

“If you’re looking for a TENS unit, this is the one,” he said. “This is the fourth or fifth portable TENS unit I’ve owned and it is by far my favorite. Most have limited functionality, such as they’ll only help with muscle relaxation, chronic pain relief, or EMS. This unit performs all of the TENS unit functions with multiple programs and speeds for each use. The strength levels are spread out perfectly, and it can get as low or as strong as I need. I haven’t maxed it out yet.”

A second customer, Brandi Rivera, highly recommends the TENS unit.

“It’s better than other TENS units I have used,” Rivera said. “I have used several different TENS units and by far I like this one the best. It has more options to choose from when it comes to speeds and intensity. It’s more compact than other units I have used. It has a nice carrying case as well.”

But that’s not all. Customer Ingrid L. Seay, said, “It works great and has already paid for itself in medical expenses. I use this TENS unit and a weighted blanket for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes on a rolling massage pad or chair. I am saving $400 a month in co-pays to the chiropractor for pain relief from a spinal stenosis. I no longer have to worry about the other patients hygiene because I am using my own things in my own clean home.”

For more information, please visit www.neocarbon.com/about-us and https://www.neocarbon.com/blogs/neocarbon-labs.

###

About Neocarbon

Neocabron is the new you, stronger, more resilient, more flexible, the best version of yourself. It's more than just fitness; it's an attitude.

Contact Details:

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

United States