Foam Jacking Projects Scheduled for Southwest South Dakota

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 Contact: Montana Rivard, Project Engineer, 605-440-1075

 

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews are scheduled to begin foam jacking projects at various locations throughout the southwestern section of South Dakota. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:  

 

  • S.D. Highway 79 southbound – Project locations are between Fairburn and Maverick Junction. The projects will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 27.
  • U.S. Highway 385 northbound – Project locations are between the Nebraska state line and Oelrichs. The projects will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Aug. 27.
  • U.S. Highway 18 westbound – Project locations are between Maverick Junction and Hot Springs. The projects will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26.
  • U.S. Highway 16 – Project location is two miles north of Crazy Horse. The project will take place on Monday, Aug. 30.
  • U.S. Highway 385 – Project locations are between Hot Springs and Wind Cave National Park and between U.S. Highway 16 and Sheridan Lake. The projects will take place on Monday, Aug. 30, and Tuesday, Aug. 31.

 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on all two-lane routes and multi-lane routes will have a single lane closure in place. Traffic will be guided through the projects with the use of flaggers and motorists can expect slight delays through the work area during daytime hours.

Nortex Concrete Lift and Stabilization, Inc. of Fort Worth, Texas, is the prime contractor on the $110,00 project. The overall completion date for all projects is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.  

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

 

-30-

