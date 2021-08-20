Highway 302 Virtual Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Corridor's Future

ODESSA — TxDOT's Odessa District has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding proposed improvements to Highway 302 in Ector, Winkler, Loving and Reeves counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

The proposed project is approximately 59 miles long and would go from U.S. Highway 285 in Reeves County to FM 2019 near Notrees in Ector County. The proposal consists of the following:

Widen this portion of Highway 302 and make it a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders

Include a wide center median and/or barrier

Provide median openings as needed based on traffic data

It has not been determined how much additional right of way may be required or whether the project will involve construction in wetlands or floodplains.

To log into the virtual public meeting, go to TxDOT.gov and keyword search “SH 302 Virtual Public Meeting.” The online meeting room will open at noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, and be available through Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The meeting will consist of a virtual room and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online comment form found at TxDOT.gov, keyword search “SH 302 Virtual Public Meeting”.

Email: SH302@blantonassociates.com.

Mail comment form to: Blanton & Associates, Attn: SH 302 from US 285 to FM 2019, 5 Lakeway Centre Court, Suite 200, Austin, TX 79734.

Verbal comments: Call and leave voicemail at (432) 203-6153.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, to be included in the official record of the virtual public meeting.

If you need additional information, please call the project consultant engineer Todd Thurber at (432) 203-6153 or email SH302@blantonassociates.com to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts. This project is in the planning stage. No construction funding or construction timeline has been established yet.