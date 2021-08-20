Online Korean Grocery Store Kim’C Market Ongoing Event Received Overwhelming Response

Kim'C Market Nenia Fresh Squeezed Jeju Tangerine Juice Perilla Oil Rice Stick Golden Queen Rice

Korean groceries available easily at every doorstep in the U.S. with Kim’C Market’s discounted Korean foods and snacks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding Korean groceries in the U.S. is a tedious task, especially if one is looking for traditional ingredients exclusively found in Korea. To make these Korean sourced ingredients available to Korean food lovers, Kim’C Market is always trying to feature exciting events featuring deals on premium product ranges.

The ongoing August event at the online Korean supermarket is now live with exclusive discounts on premium summer snacks, custom Korean rice, and more. Customers can get more than 70% discounts on Jeju tangerine juices, jujube, syrups, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and Korean superfoods. Korean food lovers can now purchase their favorite Korean food starting at USD 3 at Kim’C Market’s August offers and make summer cooking exciting.

Premium Korean Rice Range

Rice is a staple in Korea, is a prominent part of every meal. Organically grown rice is the best source of essential nutrients. The August 2021 will offer Kim’C Market’s milled to order rice range. Brands like Golden Queen III are on discounts of up to 78%.

Kim’C Market provides high-quality Korean rice freshly milled as per order to keep its freshness intact. The staple Korean food is stored at the grocery store’s low temperature and zero humidity storage and delivered per customer preferences. Customers can customize the milling rate from various options available. The prices of Korean brown and white rice range from $65 to $108. As a part of the August offering, these rice varieties will be for $30.

Korean Snacks and Juices

The Korean grocery store is famous for its organic snacks and drinks sourced from the prime regions of Korea. Seasonal Korean drinks like tangerine juices, dried fruits, and jujube are part of the Korean grocery delivery chain’s collections. For August , the grocery store features Nenia freshly squeezed Jeju tangerine juices and organic grape juices. The juices combos with packs of 15 and 20 will be on sale for $28.

Snacking options include Anseong Mother's Hands’ fermented and flavored dried pear. The Korean food is featuring flavored Ddoddomom organic rice puffs at more than 70% discount for kids.

Korean superfoods

Healthy Korean superfood range is also a part of the Korean food sale. Black superfood powder by Chung O, superfood chocolate flavor snacks by Sustainable Foods, and jujube are available at 70% percent discounts starting from $3 to $20.

Authentic Korean spices, syrups, and sauces

For those customers who want to prepare an authentic Korean meal, these online Korean grocery stores will provide traditional Korean spices like red pepper powders, flavored vinegar like Hallabong, Green Tangerine, and Tangerine Balsamic, grain, and berry syrups. All these products are sourced from Korean farms ensuring high quality and chemical-free foods. The domestic Korean spices and syrups are available at discounts starting from 40%.

Other August Sale offerings

Ready to eat soups by Midang – a famous packaged food manufacturer will be on sale with up to a 30% discount starting from $7. Midan soup range will feature their popular brown seaweed and sea urchin soup, muddy loach soup, pollack soup, and aged kimchi jjigae. Five flavors drinking porridge by Dooson Food, seaweed, Vin Chaud kits, dried mushrooms, and Korean hand-pulled noodles are also part of the select sale categories.

About America’s leading Korean supermarket

Kim’C Market is an online Korean grocery delivery company that provides premium quality Korean foods in the U.S. The online Korean supermarket provides authentic Korean foods like condiments, snacks, beverages, grocery items, readymade meals, and kitchenware gifting range to deliver a wholesome Korean dining experience right from food preparation to service. The Korean grocery line ensures fast and quick doorstep delivery of organic Korean groceries across the U.S.

All-year-round and summer-special sales by Kim’C Market have made purchasing Korean food online hassle-free. The August special offers is now live on Kim’C Market’s official website and will continue until stocks last. Purchase high-quality Korean grocery items and snacks at more than 70% discount on www.kimcmarket.com.

