Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served more than half a million passengers
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the results of 7 months of 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 524 235 passengers.
• International destinations – 179 664 passengers;
• Domestic destinations – 7 227 passengers.
According to the results of July 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 186 891 passengers:
The Number of flights in July – 2 196.
The most popular international flights in July are Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey.
Prior to COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating flights to approximately 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 2 million passengers annually.
Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It is located in the Zhuliany neighborhood, about 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) southwest of the city centre.
Aside from facilitating regular passenger flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport is also the main business aviation airport in Ukraine, and one of the busiest business aviation hubs in Europe.
This year Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport celebrates its 97th Anniversary.
Olexandra Balyuta
