Immersive, Captivating and Exciting Hip Hop & Rap Music: Viral North Carolina Sensation Montana Stax Amazes in New Album
With the release of his new album, “How I Spent My Vacation 2”, Raleigh-based singer-songwriter, Montana Stax remains inspired to enthrall listeners.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to tune out the tumult and chaos of the world Montana Stax is spinning magic with his relatable and memorable musical compositions. He is motivated to amaze listeners while staying true to his unique musical rhythms.
With the release of his new album “How I Spent My Vacation 2” on August 7th, 2021, the young, rising artist stuns listeners with a range of electric rhythms and lyrical brilliance. Be it the artist’s baritone delivering the catharses of fun convertible rides down the beach or the soothing, crashing symphonies of the seas, Montana Stax’s imagery-filled songs set him a class apart from other mainstream artists.
“How I Spent My Vacation 2” has been the result of Montana Stax and his collaborative endeavors with sound engineers Damian Hasbun and Zachary Phillips, who helped him with their inimitable handwork and dedication. The artist also remains motivated by his friend Dre Cannonz, whom he recounts as a driving inspiration and teacher. It was his mother’s wise words encouraging him to believe, that led to the creation of the single, “Believe”.
“Ultimately, I would love to start a successful record label where I can provide opportunities for young like-minded artists to achieve all the things, they believe are possible,” says Montana Stax regarding his musical journey.
With each new release, Montana Stax aims to reach his goal of becoming a platinum artist and a multi-million-dollar label owner, learn and teaching all he can, and subsequently retiring from the music industry.
Listen, purchase, and stream Montana Stax’s new Album “How I Spent My Vacation 2” and follow the artist on social media for updates regarding new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to contact the artist through email.
####
About:
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, eclectic artist Montana Stax started rapping at the young age of 16. In 2011, the artist joined the music group, Main Event Army, and followed up with the release of his debut EP titled “Silver Surfer”, which went on to amass over 100k downloads. The same year, Montana Stax propelled to fame, with the release of his viral anthem, “Lean Monster”, which resulted in over 1 million views across music blogs such as WorldStarHipHop and the likes of YouTube.
Currently, having released 9 EPs and 2LPs, culminating with his latest project “How I Spent My Vacation 2”, Montana Stax is looking forward to penning down more musical compositions. The artist has performed for more than 20k fans in over 100 events and has also had the privilege of being nominated for the 2012 North Carolina Music Awards for “Best New Artist”. Montana Stax not only writes music but has also produced music for various North Carolina based artists, resulting in numerous 5 star rated projects.
Links:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/therealmontanastax
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealmontanastax
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/montanastax
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/montana-stax
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1reryvtNtRCbCwEmdmeQop?si=7MbNZg_wTRip5iGQZF8cvw&dl_branch=1
Montana Stax
Montana Stax
+1 800-983-1362
montanastaxmea@gmail.com
Triple Cross · Montana Stax