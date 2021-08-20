OOm Shortlisted As A Finalist By The Loyalty And Engagement Awards 2021

The Loyalty And Engagement Awards 2021 has shortlisted OOm for two categories: “Best Engagement Strategy - B2C” and “Best Engagement Strategy - Specific Audience”.

This is the first time that we have taken part in the Loyalty and Engagement Awards, and we are honoured to be shortlisted. We are thankful for the continual trust from our clients,” — Ian Cheow, CEO of OOm