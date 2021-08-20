OOm Shortlisted As A Finalist By The Loyalty And Engagement Awards 2021
OOm has been shortlisted by The Loyalty And Engagement Awards 2021 as a finalist for Best Engagement Strategy in two categories: B2C and Specific Audience.
This is the first time that we have taken part in the Loyalty and Engagement Awards, and we are honoured to be shortlisted. We are thankful for the continual trust from our clients,”SINGAPORE, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, an award-winning digital marketing agency in Singapore, has been shortlisted by The Loyalty And Engagement Awards 2021 as a finalist for the following categories:
— Ian Cheow, CEO of OOm
• Best Engagement Strategy - B2C
• Best Engagement Strategy - Specific Audience
Both submissions are based on OOm’s campaigns that focus on driving engagement and promoting loyalty for the client’s customers.
This year marks the ninth edition of The Loyalty & Engagement Awards hosted by Marketing Interactive to recognise the most effective loyalty, engagement and relationship marketing campaigns. The Loyalty & Engagement Awards is exclusive to the Asia Pacific region. Entries from South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are welcome to apply.
The CEO and co-founder of OOm, Ian Cheow, was ecstatic to have received the news about the company’s latest achievement.
This is one of OOm’s most recent milestones in 2021. In the same year, OOm secured five wins from The Agency Of The Year Awards, including Local Hero Of The Year and four other awards from the Lead Generation Agency of the Year and Search Marketing Agency of the Year categories.
The COO and co-founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu, also commented on OOm’s success.
“Being shortlisted as a finalist for this award is a recognition of our ability to carry out campaigns that engage with our client’s customers, which eventually lead to conversions. I am also thankful for a team that always puts in its best to manage campaigns that drive results. We will continue to uphold and exceed this level of service standard for our clients,” said Xu.
About OOm: Founded in 2006, OOm is one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore. Ever since its inception, OOm uses a customer-first approach to provide clients with what they exactly need to meet their needs. OOm specialises in a wide range of digital marketing services, including search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, and more.
