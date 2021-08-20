Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Multiple Warrants
CASE#: 21B202741
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 8/19/21 @ 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Kevin Bent
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/19/21 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police came
into contact with Kevin Bent. Upon investigation it was determined that Bent had
a number of outstanding warrants from Washington, Addison, and Orange
Counties.
Bent was taken into Custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for
processing. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility pending his arraignments on 8/20/21 @ 1230 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/21 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Washington, Addison, Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: See Attached.
