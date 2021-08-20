Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Multiple Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202741

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Pat Tingle                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/19/21 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Bent                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/19/21 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police came

into contact with Kevin Bent. Upon investigation it was determined that Bent had

a number of outstanding warrants from Washington, Addison, and Orange

Counties.

 

Bent was taken into Custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for

processing. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility pending his arraignments on 8/20/21 @ 1230 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/20/21 @ 1230 PM         

COURT: Washington, Addison, Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility    

MUG SHOT: See Attached.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Multiple Warrants

