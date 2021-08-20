Westminster Barracks/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103376
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/07/21 at approximately 1852 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 593 Rockingham Road, Rockingham VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: James Cunningham
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/21, at approximately 1852 hours, the Vermont State were advised of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order by James Cunningham. An investigation revealed on multiple occasions Cunningham violated an order put in place by the court. He was subsequently placed under arrest, issued a citation for criminal court and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Not Available