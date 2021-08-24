A PLACE CALLED HOME ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL “EL CENTRO DEL SUR LATINX THEATER FESTIVAL” TO RUN SEPTEMBER 16 - SEPTEMBER 25
THE INAUGURAL “EL CENTRO DEL SUR LATINX THEATER FESTIVAL” UNITES SIX CELEBRATED LOS ANGELES LATINX THEATER COMPANIES FOR A UNIQUE VIRTUAL THEATER EXPERIENCELOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home (APCH), a transformative youth and community center serving South Central Los Angeles, announces their inaugural El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival, presented FREE to the community through support from the National Endowment for the Arts, to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival’s six participating theater companies include: Latino Theater Company (LTC); East Los Angeles College (ELAC); Company of Angels; Teatro Luna; Casa 0101 Theater/Chicanas, Cholas, Y Chisme; and APCH Theater Program and ACT @ APCH. Collectively, these family-friendly (PG / TV-14) productions will feature over 40+ actors, 11 directors (7 F/4 M), and 16 playwrights (15 F/2 M). The 6 festival productions include 2 original premieres. Each free streaming production will include Spanish subtitles with Live Q&A sessions translated into Spanish in real time.
The inaugural festival was previously slated for Fall of 2020, originally conceived as a weekend-long community celebration hosted at the APCH campus, with all performances to take place in The Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent temporary shutdown of the APCH campus, The El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival was postponed. It is now reimagined as an online streaming experience.
“We look forward to returning to live performances in our beautiful Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home soon, but we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate virtually, with our collaborative partners, the incredible, diverse Latin talent that calls Los Angeles home. We’re deeply grateful to the NEA for supporting our inaugural year and hope to make this a highly-anticipated annual experience for the community of South Central,” said Jewel Dellegal, APCH Chief Program Officer.
The staff of A Place Called Home conceived of the theater festival in response to increased interest in, and demand for, quality theatrical experiences from APCH members and the larger South Central community. The opening of The Bridge Theater in 2017 ushered in a new era of opportunities for young people to engage in acting, playwriting, theatrical production and theater management opportunities. The 90011 zip code where APCH is located is one of the most impoverished and systemically under-resourced in the nation. This incredible space for learning also doubles as a cultural enrichment and artistic entertainment venue for the entire neighborhood.
Jonathan Zeichner, APCH CEO stated, “At A Place Called Home we believe that exposure to, and exploration of, the Arts is a powerful key to self-actualization. We find great meaning and joy in offering courses, career preparation and performance opportunities in visual arts, dance, music and theater for the young people we serve. We opened our on-campus theater in 2017 to not only give our members a space to learn and perform, but to give the entire community a safe gathering space to celebrate and immerse in the Arts.”
EL Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival schedule is as follows: Thursday September 16 @ 7 pm, Latino Theatre Company presents Solitude; Friday September 17 @ 7 pm, East Los Angeles College presents From the Works of John Leguizamo From East Coast to East Los; Saturday September 18 @ 7 pm, Company of Angels presents Lolo; Thursday September 23 @ 7 pm, Teatro Luna presents The Inbetweens; Friday September 24 @ 7 pm, Casa 0101 Theater/Chicanas, Cholas, Y Chisme presents Womxn In Herstory; Saturday September 25 @ 7 pm, APCH Theater Program and ACT @ APCH present Alice in Slasherland. Each streaming production is FREE, includes Spanish subtitles, and will be followed by a live Q&A translated into Spanish in real time.
For more information about participating theater companies and the streaming productions, or to reserve free tickets, please visit: www.apch.org/elcentrodelsur
ABOUT A PLACE CALLED HOME
A PLACE CALLED HOME (producer/presenter)
A Place Called Home is a transformational youth and community center based in South Central Los Angeles. Founded in 1993 as a safe space for young people facing poverty and systemic adversity, APCH provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions, and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. To learn more visit: apch.org
Hannah Berger
A Place Called Home
+1 323-238-2405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn